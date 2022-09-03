MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022

The New York Yankees will face off with the Tampa Bay Rays as the race for first place in the AL East intensifies. It is a showdown in the best division in baseball as we display our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Rays prediction and pick.

Two months ago, the Yankees led this division by 16 games. They hold a meager five-game lead in the AL East after last night. The Yanks and the Rays played scoreless baseball until the fourth inning, when David Peralta singled to shallow center to put Tampa on the board. Later, it was still 1-0 when Christian Bethancourt lifted an absolute shot to deep left-center for a two-run bomb. It was the ninth home run for Bethancourt, making it 3-0 Rays. Soon, the Rays blew it open in the eighth by adding six runs to put the game away. Jeffrey Springs threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just four hits. Then, the bullpen tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

The Yanks will roll with Clarke Schmidt today. Schmidt went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in two appearances in August (and one start). Schmidt is 5-3 with a 2.89 ERA. Recently, he struggled by tossing 4 1/3 innings while allowing four earned runs with eight hits. Schmidt is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in four games (and one start) against Tampa Bay this season. Significantly, he did not go over three innings in any appearance. However, he has done well against the Rays.

Corey Kluber will take the mound for the Rays. Kluber is 9-7 with a 4.21 ERA. Recently, he tossed six innings while allowing three earned runs on eight hits in his last outing. Kluber went 2-1 with a 4.85 ERA in August. He has had an unlucky season against the Yanks, going 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA over three starts. However, Kluber has consistently gone six innings in each start. He allowed two earned runs on four hits in his last start.

The Yankees lead the season series 8-6. Also, the teams have split eight games at Tropicana Field, each winning four.

Here are the Yankees-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Rays Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-200)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees continue to struggle offensively and on the mound. Last night, they left 10 runners on the basepaths. Aaron Judge went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts. Additionally, Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts. Moreover, the lineup struck out 13 times. It has become a systematic issue for the Yankees in recent memory. Earlier in the season, they were mashing the ball with no resistance. Now, they are struggling at the plate and failing to capitalize on opportunities. Judge is either whiffing or getting on base via the intentional walk. Alternatively, none of the other big bats in the lineup have made opposing pitchers pay for that.

The bullpen was once formidable. While it remains strong, there have been plenty of injuries and the occasional bad game. Last night, Yankee relievers allowed six earned runs on five hits with three walks. It was an unfortunate chain of events where they allowed the Rays to put the game away. Starting pitching is struggling due to injuries, as Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino sit on the shelf with injuries. Hence, they have not been able to produce the same results as their arms did earlier in the season.

New York must do what it can to keep the game close. The Yankees will cover the spread if Judge and Stanton can produce at the plate. Moreover, they need to rekindle their power and take the lead early.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays just had an excellent August. Now, they have kept the success to start September. Tampa Bay now trails New York by only five games. Likewise, the Rays can cut the deficit to three games if they can win the next two. Unsurprisingly, their offense has been one of the significant reasons for their hot streak.

Manuel Margot went 3 for 5 last night with two RBIs. Additionally, Randy Arozarena went 1 for 4 with a run. It took Tampa Bay approximately seven innings to break loose, but the offense eventually scored some runs. They have played much better right now and are on fire. Amazingly, five of their RBIs were with two outs.

The Rays will cover the spread if Kluber can once again throw a consistent game. Additionally, he needs more run support than he did in his first three starts.

Final Yankees-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Rays are on fire right now, and the Yankees have lost five in a row. Also, Tampa Bay is playing near perfect and hot at the right time, while New York is collapsing at the worst time. Expect the trend to continue, and the Rays will cover once again, chipping the lead to four games.

Final Yankees-Rays Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+164)