The New York Yankees will begin a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays. We’re at Tropicana Field sharing our MLB odds series, making a Yankees-Rays prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Yankees recently took two of three from the Cleveland Guardians at Yankees Stadium as they enter this series. Now, they take a quick road trip to Tampa for the weekend before beginning a seven-game homestand.

The Yankees fell 2-0 in the first inning of Wednesday’s game against the Guardians. Then, they rallied late when Willie Calhoun clipped an RBI single in the ninth to tie the game to send it into extra innings. Jose Trevino became the hero in the 10th inning as he delivered the game-winning RBI single to win it 4-3.

The Rays swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in their three-game series and are now 20 games over .500. Amazingly, they have become the second team to ever start their season 26-6 since 1939. The Rays established dominance early in their final game against the Pirates by taking a 3-0 lead. Then, Jason Adam struggled through a shaky ninth inning before securing the 3-2 win.

The Yankees will roll with Jhony Brito, who comes in with a record of 2-3 and a 5.56 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing two earned runs and four hits while striking out five in his start against the Texas Rangers. Brito has lasted five innings just three times in his past six times. Meanwhile, Yonny Chirinos is 1-0 with an ERA of 0.64. Chirinos lasted 4 2/3 innings while allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out three in his previous start.

It will be the first meeting of the season between the Yankees and the Rays. Ultimately, the Yankees won the series 11-8 last season while also splitting the 10 games at Tropicana Field.

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-130)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+108)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

TV: BSSUN

TV: BSSUN

Stream: MLB

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees are 17-15, yet are in last place in the loaded AL East. Unfortunately, they are in the same division as the Rays, who are off to one of the best starts in history. But the Yankees have a solid team, with some good hitters.

Anthony Rizzo is solid, with a batting average of .289 with five home runs, 14 RBIs, and 14 runs. Additionally, Gleyber Torres is batting .236 with four home runs, 10 RBIs, and 16 runs. But the Yankees have developed some injury problems. Unfortunately, Aaron Judge is now on the injured list with a strained hip. The Yankees are already without Giancarlo Stanton, who is out with a hamstring injury.

The lineup is struggling, ranking 25th in batting average. Also, the Yankees are 27th in on-base percentage. New York is struggling to score runs, ranking 23rd in runs. Also, they are 10th in home runs. The Yankees are not slugging the ball much, ranking 20th in slugging percentage.

The pitching staff has held up. Significantly, they are sixth in team ERA. With Judge and Stanton out, the Yankees need to pitch efficiently to help keep the Bronx Bombers in the game.

The Yankees will cover the spread if they can get ahead early. Then, the pitching staff must hold firm and execute.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays are playing out of their mind so far. Amazingly, they have mowed through everyone and are doing it with hitting, which they have struggled to do over the last few seasons.

Yandy Diaz is batting .320 with seven home runs, 16 RBIs, and 24 runs. Additionally, Brandon Lowe is hitting .223 with seven home runs, 20 RBIs, and 20 runs. Wander Franco is batting .305 with six home runs, 20 RBIs, and 20 runs. Likewise, Harold Ramirez is hitting .338 with six home runs, 14 RBIs, and 14 runs. Randy Arozarena is batting .325 with seven home runs, 28 RBIs, and 22 runs.

These five lead an offense that is the best in batting average, on-base percentage, runs, home runs, and slugging percentage. Somehow, an offense that has struggled is destroying the baseball at every turn.

The Rays will cover the spread if their hitting continues to strike. Then, their bullpen must shut the door down.

Final Yankees-Rays Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to bet against the Rays right now. Therefore, the pick here is for the Rays to go out and cover the spread while taking out a short-handed Yankees team.

Final Yankees-Rays Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+108)