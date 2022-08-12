MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will face off in a three-game rivalry series starting Friday night at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The Yankees, despite a recent downturn, have a 71-41 record, comfortably in first place in the AL East. Injuries have hampered the club in the last month or so, but things are still looking good as fall comes around the corner. The Yankees’ offense is arguably the best in baseball, leading the league with 591 runs scored.

Boston is in a much different spot than New York, with their 55-58 record bringing up the rear in the AL East. Injuries have been the story this season, with now Chris Sale slated to miss the rest of the season due to a biking mishap. The playoffs are still technically in reach, but things are not looking great in Boston.

Here are the Yankees-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Red Sox Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+126)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Even without Matt Carpenter and Giancarlo Stanton (who should return soon), this offense is enviable. Aaron Judge has put together an MVP campaign, with 45 home runs, 99 RBI, a .304 batting average, and 11 stolen bases. Judge has at times single-handily carried out this offense. Anthony Rizzo has now twice missed time with back issues but has slugged 27 home runs in 99 games. Gleyber Torres has found his 2018/2019 success once again, with 16 home runs in his 100 games. DJ Lemahieu has returned to his old self again as well, with a .283 batting average, walking more than he has struck out. The Yankees have launched a league-leading 190 home runs, 20 more than the next closest total. Simply put, this lineup will strike fear into the hearts of the opposing pitching staff.

Domingo German will kick off this series, coming off two encouraging starts in a row. German has allowed just three earned runs in his last 10 innings. The righty is still rounding into form, as he has thrown just 116 innings since 2019, partly his own doing and partly injury-related. Thankfully, the Yankees’ bullpen is also one of the best groups in baseball (noticing a trend?). Their 2.98 ERA as a group ranks second in the league. Wandy Peralta has put up one of the best seasons of any lefty reliever, with a 2.23 ERA in 44.1 innings. Clay Holmes, enduring a brutal month, still has a 2.22 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 48.2 innings.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Boston’s offense has not been the reason for their struggles this season. The team ranks tenth in the league with 508 runs scored, and their .253 batting average ranks seventh. Rafael Devers has been on a tear all season, with a .306 batting average, 24 home runs, and 30 doubles. Despite a low batting average, prized offseason addition Trevor Story has contributed with his power (15 home runs) and speed (10 stolen bases). Xander Bogaerts has gone through a downswing (pun intended) in terms of power but leads the team with a .309 batting average. Bogaerts is also tied with Devers for the team lead with 30 doubles.

Nathan Eovaldi will toe the rubber tonight at Fenway. Eovaldi has been average this season, with a 4.23 ERA in his 17 starts this season. Eovaldi has sterling control, with his 4% walk rate ranking in the 98th percentile in the league. The equalizer is Eovaldi’s nasty split-finger, which batters are hitting just .156 against. Tanner Houck, the newly minted closer, has been outstanding out of the bullpen, with a 2.70 ERA and 8 saves in his 43.1 innings.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This should be one of the best and most entertaining series this weekend.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (+126), over 9 (-110)