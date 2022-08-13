MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play the second of their three-game series Saturday night at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The New York Yankees continued their skid with an extra-innings loss last night against Boston. When the pitching goes right, the offense goes cold, and vice versa. Still, New York is 71-42, comfortably in first place in the AL East. Better to weather the storms in August as opposed to October.

Boston has been confusing all season, and really in Chaim Bloom’s entire tenure. Amid injuries, trades, and downturns, Boston is in last place in the AL East at 56-58. Still, the playoffs are in reach, with Boston trailing the final Wild Card spot by just four games.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

New York is one of the best rosters in the league, even with recent injuries. Giancarlo Stanton has missed nearly three weeks, with no end in sight. Still, this offense is lethal. The Yankees lead the league with 191 home runs, thanks in part to Aaron Judge’s 46 home runs. Judge has also added 100 RBI, and should be the leading AL MVP candidate. Anthony Rizzo is also enjoying a power surge, with 27 home runs in 100 games, slugging .504. Gleyber Torres has ridden the ups and downs of his season but has emerged with 17 home runs and 21 doubles, regaining his power stroke. Lost in the shuffle of power hitters, DJ Lemahieu is turning in a vintage season, hitting .282 with 12 home runs and 18 doubles, walking more than he has struck out. As a team, New York paces the league with 448 walks on the season.

Frankie Montas, the prized pitching acquisition by the Yankees, will take the mound looking to avenge his debut start. Montas was touched up for 6 runs in 3 innings in his last start, his first as a Yankee. Still, Montas has a 3.59 ERA this season, striking out 11 batters in 107.2 innings. Montas has wipeout stuff, ranking in the 85th percentile in whiff rate. In the bullpen, even after sending down Ron Marinaccio and losing Michael King, the Yankees are more than set. Wandy Peralta has been an under-the-radar performer, with a 2.20 ERA in 45 innings, getting the Yankees out of countless jams. Aroldis Chapman has battled inconsistency and injury but has tossed eight straight scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk in that span, striking out eight.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Boston always seems to leave their best for the Yankees, and last night was no different. Boston played one of their best all-around games, winning 3-2 in extra innings. Tonight, Boston will send rookie Kutter Crawford to the mound, who has faced the Yankees three times this season, surrendering just one earned run in seven innings. Crawford has performed admirably as a replacement to injured pitchers, with a 4.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58.2 innings. Boston’s bullpen has struggled this season, but tossed four shutout innings in last night’s win. Garrett Whitlock, with his 3.03 ERA, is a multi-inning weapon, and new closer Tanner Houck is electric, with a 2.70 ERA since his move to the bullpen.

At the plate, Boston has gone through some struggles, but one thing remains constant: Rafael Devers rakes. Devers leads the team with 24 home runs, 60 RBI, 37 doubles, and is tied for the lead with a .307 batting average. Since debuting at 20, Devers has hit .283 with 136 home runs in 645 games. Xander Bogaerts is tied with Devers with a .307 batting average, hitting 30 doubles and 9 home runs. Boston paces the league with 265 doubles, 25 more than the next closest team. In addition, their .253 batting average is seventh in the league.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This is should be another classic series in this rivalry.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (+112), under 9 (-105)