The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Red Sox prediction and pick.

Jameson Taillon gets the ball for the Yankees, while Michael Wacha takes the mound for the Red Sox.

Jameson Taillon has a 3.95 ERA. His ERA on June 2 was 2.30, however, so he has significantly regressed over the past two months. Taillon was consistent in the first two months of the season. He has become a very inconsistent pitcher. Here are his last six starts in chronological order from July 10 through August 8: five innings pitched and six runs allowed; six innings and one run; 2 2/3 innings and two runs; six innings and no runs; 4 2/3 innings and five earned runs; seven innings and three runs. Taillon games have become 50-50 balls in terms of whether the righty displays good form or bad form. That’s a hard pitcher to predict.

Michael Wacha will be making his first start since June 28. He has a 2.69 ERA. He was really good before his injury. Now we get to see if he is still sharp, or will require some time to reclaim that level of form. If you have been following these two teams, you know that both have struggled immensely at the plate in recent weeks. Wacha is not facing a full-strength version of the Yankee batting order, but maybe Wacha — coming off an injury — will be rusty and will give New York the tonic its offense is looking for.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Red Sox Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+120)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-144)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

Why The Yankees Could Cover the Spread

The Yankees have been hitting poorly for a few weeks. They are bound to break out of their slump. Michael Wacha is a good pitcher, but after an injury layoff of a month and a half, he could easily be rusty, which would obviously tilt the pitching matchup and the game itself in the Yankees’ favor. The Yankees scored a thrilling, close win on Saturday in which Isiah Kiner-Falefa stunned everyone in Fenway Park by hitting his first home run as a Yankee (obviously his first home run of 2022) and driving in all three runs in a 3-2 decision. That kind of win, on a night when New York’s big guns were silent, could lead to a very focused and positive performance from the heavy hitters in the batting order. Jameson Taillon is inconsistent, but his most recent outing against the Mariners in Seattle was solid. He should be able to provide a decent, workmanlike effort which should be enough for the Yankees to win a 6-3 or 7-4 type of game.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover the Spread

Boston lost on Saturday, but its pitchers continue to handle Yankee hitters, which is a huge contrast from New York’s double-digit-run wipeouts in Yankee Stadium a few weeks ago. New York won games 14-1 and 13-2 on consecutive days just before the All-Star break. The Red Sox have found quality pitching from unexpected sources, and it’s clear that no matter how vulnerable they are or how poorly they hit, they will battle the Yankees every inch and every out. If Michael Wacha is on his game, he will be better than the current inconsistent version of Jameson Taillon, who has struggled over the past two months and has had problems with the home-run ball. Also, the absences of Matt Carpenter and Giancarlo Stanton have mattered a lot in hampering the Yankees’ production. Aaron Judge can’t do everything by himself, even though it sometimes seems that he does.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are going through very tough times without Stanton and Carpenter. The Red Sox might not win, but they can certainly keep this game close and cover on the run line.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5