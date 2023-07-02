On Sunday, July 2nd, we primetime game in New York as the Mets take on the visiting San Francisco Giants in game three of their three-game series. Fanduel is running an MLB Quick Hit promotion that involves tonight's primetime game between the Giants and the Mets. We take a look at this MLB Quick Hit promo on our MLB prop odds series this Sunday, July 2nd.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when Fanduel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has a prop for tonight's primetime game between two surging teams in the National League heading into the All-Star Break. Let's take a look at what Fanduel's MLB Quick Hit promo has to offer.

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: 2+ Hits to be Recorded in the First Inning (-162)

The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants will face off tonight in what could be a high-scoring game in Queens, New York for Sunday's primetime matchup. Both teams have been swinging the bat well lately. The Giants have been struggling a bit this week, but they were hitting the ball well for most of the month before this series with the Mets. The Mets, on the other hand, have been hitting the ball well lately, scoring 18 runs in their past three games.

Neither starting pitcher has been dominant this season. The Giants will start Ross Stripling, who has a 0-2 record and a 6.88 ERA so far this season. The Mets will start David Peterson, who has a 2-6 record and a 7.00 ERA. With both teams bringing out pitchers who have struggled mightily this and normally early in games, this should be a prime opportunity for both offenses to get out to a hot start in tonight's game.

Several hitters on both teams have had success against the opposing pitcher in the past. For example, Giants' shortstop Brandon Crawford is 1-for-2 with a home run against Peterson. Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso is 1-for-3 against Stripling in limiting action.

The bookmakers also have the over/under set at 9 runs (-108) which indicates that there should be hits and runs being put up on both sides in tonight's matchup. Given the recent success and the struggles for both pitchers all season long we can expect these two pitchers to at least give up two hits combined in the first inning and cash in on this FanDuel promo.