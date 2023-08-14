On Monday, August 14th, we have a night game in Arlington, Texas. as the Rangers take on the visiting Los Angeles Angels. FanDuel is running an MLB Quick Hit promotion that involves today's game between the Angels and the Rangers. We take a look at this MLB Quick Hit promo on our MLB prop odds series this Sunday, July 24th.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers: 2+ Hits in the First Inning (-124)

In tonight's highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers, two of the best pitchers in baseball will be on the mound: Patrick Sandoval for the Angels and Max Scherzer for the Rangers. Both pitchers are known for their ability to strike out hitters, but they also have a tendency to give up a few hits early in the game.

In 2023, Sandoval has allowed two or more hits in the first inning in 10 of his 17 starts. He has also allowed a home run in the first inning in three of those starts. Scherzer has allowed two or more hits in the first inning in 7 of his 18 starts this season. He has also allowed a home run in the first inning in 2 of those starts.

There are a few reasons why we can expect to see two or more hits in the first inning of tonight's game. First, both pitchers are facing lineups that are known for their aggressiveness. The Angels have the 12th team batting average in the majors but are 5th in the American League, and the Rangers have the second-highest team batting average in the majors but have the best batting average in the American League. The Rangers have hit very well against left-handed pitching this season sitting at third in the league in batting average against them with a .284 batting average. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels have been hitting well against right-handed pitching as they are 6th in the American League in batting average with .250 and third in all of the major leagues with 137 home runs.

Max Scherzer is prone to giving up the long ball Both pitchers have a history of giving up 24 home runs on the season and going up against a potent power lineup like the Angels doesn't bode well in this matchup especially early on against the top of the order. Sandoval on the other hand has notoriously had a rough time against right-handed hitters which the Texas Rangers boast a lot of. Sandoval gives up a .244 batting average with 16 doubles, one triple, and eight home runs on the season.

I expect to see a high-scoring first inning in tonight's game. Both pitchers are capable of dominating, but they also have a history of giving up hits in the first inning, especially with two aggressive lineups. I think there is a good chance that we will see two or more hits in the first inning.