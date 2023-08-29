On Tuesday, August 29th, we have a night game in Miami, Florida. as the Miami Marlins take on the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. FanDuel is running an MLB Quick Hit promotion that involves today's game between the Rays and the Marlins. We take a look at this MLB Quick Hit promo on our MLB prop odds series this Monday, August 29th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has a prop for today's night game between the Tampa Bay Rays who are sitting in second in the AL East meanwhile, the Marlins are in third place in the NL East and are fighting hard to make the last spot in the wild card playoffs. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's MLB Quick Hit promo has to offer.

MLB Quick Hits Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Quick Hits Odds

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins: No Runs Scored in the First Inning (-128)

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins are set to face off tonight at LoanDepot Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET. The Rays are sending Aaron Civale to the mound. Civale is a right-handed pitcher who has been very good this season. He has a 2.59 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP in 17 starts. He has also struck out 78 batters in 97.1 innings pitched.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Marlins are sending Sandy Alcantara to the mound. Alcantara is a right-handed pitcher who has also been very good this season. He has a 4.16 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in 26 starts. He has also struck out 144 batters in 171 innings pitched. Both Civale and Alcantara are very good pitchers, and I do not expect many runs to be scored in the first inning.

Civale and Alcantara have good control of their pitches. Civale has only a walk rate of 2.2 per nine innings pitches meanwhile, Alcantara has a walk rate of just 2.3 per nine innings pitched. Alcantara has had a great track record against in-state rivals Tampa Bay Rays. He has given up just five hits in just 30 at-bats which is good for a .167 batting average. On the other hand, Civale also has had success against part of the Miami Marlins lineup. He has given up just six hits across 31 at-bats which is good for a .194 batting average.

Neither one of these two teams is explosive, especially at the start of their games. The Tampa Bay Rays have only scored once in the first inning in their last five games and in that one game that they did score in the first inning, that was their only run on the board until the 6th inning against the Yankees in the matchup. As for the Miami Marlins, they have had no success at all over their last five games in the early going of their matchups. They have not scored a single run in the first inning in each of their last five games and they have only scored 11 runs over those five games.

Both Civale and Alcantara have been shutdown pitchers during the first inning of action as well. Civale hasn't given up a single first-inning run in his last five games and he did one better didn't give up a single run in the first inning in any of his last 10 games that he started between his time with the Cleveland Guardians and with the Tampa Bay Rays. As for Alcantara, he did however give up first-inning runs in back-to-back games coming into this matchup with the Rays. With that said, he has only given up runs in the first inning in just three out of the last 10 games he has started for the Miami Marlins.

Civale is a sinkerballer who also throws a four-seam fastball, a slider, and a changeup. His sinker is his best pitch, and it is a good pitch for inducing ground balls. He has a good changeup, and he is working on improving his slider. Meanwhile, Alcantara is a power pitcher who throws a fastball that averages 97 mph. He also throws a slider, a curveball, and a changeup. His fastball is his best pitch, and he is able to get a lot of swings and misses with it. He also has a good slider, and he is working on improving his curveball and changeup.

I believe that both Civale and Alcantara are capable of pitching shutout innings. The Rays and the Marlins are both good teams, but I do not expect their lineups to be able to do much against these two pitchers. Both the Rays and Marlins have struggled against both Civale and Alcantara throughout their careers and the chances have no runs and a low-scoring first half of this game seems very likely.