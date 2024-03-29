The second contest of a four-game series will soon be underway when the Colorado Rockies continue their road trip against the defending NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks. Let's take a look at our MLB odds series, where our Rockies-Diamondbacks prediction and pick will be revealed.
Whew, it doesn't get much worse than that. As soon as the season could barely begin, the Rockies were making history in all of the worst ways. By the time the third inning painfully wrapped up, Colorado was facing a hefty 16-1 deficit. Shockingly, Colorado pitching surrendered an unfathomable 14 runs in the third inning alone. Entering the 2024 season, expectations were quite low for the Rox, but not many imagined they'd get off to this poorly of a start. Nevertheless, the Rockies will have the opportunity to right their wrongs 24 hours later with RHP Cal Quantrill in line for his first start of the season.
Meanwhile, things could not have gone much smoother for the D-Backs on Opening Day. Fresh off a historic postseason run that saw Arizona defeat NL West rivals Los Angeles and Philadelphia before coming up just short against the eventual champion Texas Rangers, the sky is the limit for a Diamondbacks squad loaded with young and experienced talent. On the mound for game two of this series will be righty Merrill Kelly.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rockies-Diamondbacks odds
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-104)
Moneyline: +198
Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -240
Over: 9 (-115)
Under: 9 (-105)
How to watch Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT
TV: MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why the Rockies will cover the spread/win
Just when you thought it couldn't get much more worse for the Rockies, keep in mind that the 14 spot given up by Colorado pitching in one inning was the most runs surrendered in a frame on Opening Day since 1900. No, that is not a typo. You read that correctly. Of course, give the Diamondbacks elite hitting credit where credit is due, but even last night was a new low for an underwhelming Colorado Rockies franchise.
For starters, not only do the Rockies need to put forth a completely different outcome on Friday, but gaining some sort of consistency from the pitching mound will be critical. Entering that equation will be former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill. After undergoing a career-best season in 2022 with the Guardians that saw Quantrill compile a 15-5 record to go along with a shiny 3.38 earned-run average in 32 starts, it was the 29-year-old hurler that took a major step back in productivity during the 2o22 campaign.
Not only did injuries play a part in his struggles, but he amassed a lofty 5.24 ERA in just 17 starts in 2o23. With his career hanging in the balance, a steady start in his Rockies debut would do wonders for Quantrill.
After scoring once in the second inning, the Rockies bats went ice cold the rest of the way. All together, Colorado ended up with only four hits and went scoreless the final seven innings of competition. Simply put, this is not going to cut it if the Rockies want to cover and earn their first victory of the 2024 season.
Why the Diamondbacks will cover the spread/win
With plenty of talented squads heralding within the National League, Arizona once again reminded their haters that they are here to stay and aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
Remarkably, whether or not it was Arizona's red hot bats, Colorado's horrendous pitching, or a combination of both, the confidence surrounding the Diamondbacks' lineup should be through the roof. In addition to adding lefty DH Joc Pederson to bolster the power within this lineup, Arizona also returns a numerous amount of talent that can often serve as opposing pitching's worst nightmare.
Not only is Pederson expected to play a big role this season, but names like Lourdes Gurriel, Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker, and Gabriel Moreno all can swing the bats in superb fashion. Against a “rocky” pitching squad like Colorado, it wouldn't be a surprise if Arizona's offense is in for a big day.
Not to mention, but Arizona's pitching prowess is nothing to scoff at whatsoever as well. Coming off a season in which he posted the eleventh-best ERA in all of the majors with a 3.29 mark, Kelly could very well be an ace on many teams around the league. Impressively, he was even tougher in the postseason with a 2.25 ERA in 24 innings of work. Ultimately, the right arm of Kelly could spell disaster for the Rockies.
Final Rockies-Diamondbacks prediction & pick
Things can't get much worse for the Rockies… or can they? Regardless, Arizona is the better team and barring an excellent showing from Colorado, the D-Backs should be able to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Final Rockies-Diamonbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-115)