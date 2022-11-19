Published November 19, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Boston Red Sox did not perform up to expectations in the 2022 season. After making it all the way to the ALCS in the 2021 playoffs, the Sox ended up crashing and burning in 2022, finishing in last place in the American League East, and finding themselves with a myriad of big questions that need to be answered this offseason.

One such question is who will be starting games for the team next season. Boston has some key starters such as Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, and Rich Hill who could leave in free agency, and even then, it’s clear upgrades are needed in their starting rotation. With that in mind, it looks like the Sox have settled in on former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber as one of their top starting pitching targets this offseason.

“Corey Kluber is also on this list, as the right-hander tells Alex Speier of the Boston Globe that he had again had some talks with Boston this winter. After previously negotiating with the Red Sox in each of the right-hander’s previous two trips to the free agent market, Kluber ended up signing with the Yankees for the 2021 season and then with the Rays in 2022.” – Mark Polishuk, MLB Trade Rumors

Kluber is a two-time Cy Young winner in 2014 and 2017 with the Cleveland Indians, but hasn’t looked anything like that guy over the past few seasons. Still, Kluber has upside as an innings-eater who could fill in the backend of the rotation for Boston. It may not be the most exciting player to be linked to, but Kluber could be a shrewd addition for the Sox, and it will be interesting to see whether they are successful in their pursuit of Kluber.