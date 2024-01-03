The Dodgers are rumored to seek outfield help in these two serviceable veterans.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on a mission to optimize their talent for the 2024 MLB season. The Dodgers acquired Shohei Ohtani in free agency and boast the services of Mookie Betts. Still, the team could explore outfield help in right-handers Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Pham.

The Dodgers are looking to balance their roster with extra outfield help

Shohei Ohtani will primarily be an offensive contributor in 2024. Plus, Mookie Betts will reportedly play more second base for Los Angeles. Thus, the Dodgers are in the market for a right-handed hitting outfielder, per Juan Torbio of MLB.com.

The first prime candidate Los Angeles could explore is Teoscar Hernandez of the Seattle Mariners.

In 2023, Hernandez hit 36 strikeouts, batted an average of .258, totaled 93 RBI, and achieved an OPS of .741. Moreover, he should service the outfield well with his durability. The eighth-year veteran played a career-high 160 games during the 2023 season. He is not the only one who can contribute to LA.

Tommy Pham's stats are not as striking, yet he played a role in helping the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series. The 35-year-old hit 16 home runs and was responsible for 68 RBI in 2023. Pham may be older, but his experience and expertise would be invaluable to the Dodgers.

If Los Angeles bails on its pursuit of the two aforementioned players, they will still have Chris Taylor and Miguel Vargas at their helm. However, Taylor thrives in swinging between the outfield and infield. Meanwhile, Vargas struggled offensively in his first stint in the major leagues during the spring.

Los Angeles reportedly plans to give Vargas more reps in the left field. Nevertheless, pursuing Hernandez and Pham would be one way LA can take its roster to another level.