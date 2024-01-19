Red Sox, Angels battle it out for former All-Star Adam Duvall

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels both know what it is like to lose transcendent star power and are now looking to devise a recovery plan that convinces their respective fans not to riot. That strategy is not working to full effect, with each club having a forgettable offseason to this point.

Although they are not currently swimming in the deep end of the free agent pool, Boston and LA find themselves in a battle for a former All-Star who still offers upside on both sides of the ball.

“Red Sox and Angels are in the bidding for Adam Duvall,” MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on Thursday night. “Unless someone else comes in late, he’s likely to pick between those two teams.”

How Adam Duvall can be an underrated signing for Red Sox, Angels

A 35-year-old player who carries a .232 lifetime batting average is not the shot in the arm that either restless fan base is lobbying for, but he could be an overlooked free agent pick-up this winter. The Sox know the type of impact Duvall can have after his hot start and excellent August with the team during the 2023 season.

The rest of Duvall's season was marred by a wrist injury and prolonged batting slumps, resulting in a still-productive campaign that saw him bat .247 with 21 home runs and 58 RBIs in 92 games. The 2021 Gold Glove winner had a down year defensively but could maybe revert closer back to his usual form in 2024 if he can stay healthy.

Despite its efforts, Boston was unable to land ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto or slugger Teoscar Hernandez in MLB free agency and could now fall out of the running for 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler. Bringing back a more under-the-radar talent might be the only alternate route management is willing to take right now.

The Angels are in a more complex situation. There is no positive spin to be had following the end of the Shohei Ohtani era, but signing a 10-year veteran like Adam Duvall could help restore some stability in an organization that is starving for it.

While this may not be a high-profile bidding war, there is something at stake for both franchises. Neither one can really afford the bad optics that come with being rejected yet again.