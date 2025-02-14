Los Angeles Angels third baseman, Anthony Rendon, is needing hip surgery and will be out for the foreseeable future.

That’s another blow for the Angels, who are in the sixth season of his massive seven-year, $245 million contract—one that’s been nothing short of a disaster.

The team hasn’t had a winning season since 2015 or a playoff appearance since 2014, and Rendon’s injuries have only added to their struggles. But here’s the catch. The Angels were never counting on him to be a key part of their future plans, or at least that's what Ken Rosenthal says.

“Will he ever play again? I think that's something we all have doubts about, probably Anthony Rendon has doubts about. So the Angels were never playing on him being a big part of what they were going to do,” Rosenthal said.

That’s why they signed Yoán Moncada—to move forward without relying on Rendon.

Since signing his contract in 2020, he’s played in just 257 games, missing significant time due to injuries. His production has been a far cry from the All-Star caliber player he was in Washington. With this latest injury, it’s hard to imagine him returning to the field at full strength, if at all. The Angels knew they needed a backup plan, and Moncada gives them that start at third base.

Moncada, a former top prospect, has struggled with consistency, but at 28 years old, he still has upside. If he stays healthy, he provides a solid glove and a switch-hitting presence in the lineup. The Angels are shifting their focus toward building a more sustainable roster rather than waiting on Rendon’s return.

Now, the question is whether the Angels will cut ties with Rendon entirely or if he’ll attempt yet another comeback. Either way, it looks the franchise has made its decision—it’s moving on.