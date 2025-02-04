The Los Angeles Angels made a push for Anthony Santander before the former Baltimore Orioles outfielder signed a contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Angels offered him a shorter-term deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, while the slugger went to Toronto for five years and $92.5 million. Rosenthal reports Los Angeles was willing to offer Santander, who hit 44 home runs last year, a three- or four-year contract.

Rosenthal also reported last week that the Kansas City Royals offered Santander a three-year contract.

Santander hit free agency at an ideal time, coming off the best season of his career in 2024. In addition to his 44 homers, the right fielder tallied career-bests in RBI (102), runs scored (91), walks (58) and games played (155). While those aren't necessarily eye-popping numbers, it was enough to give him a contract that will take him through his age 34 season and tally almost $100 million.

The Angels ranked 22nd in baseball last year in total home runs and 28th in runs scored as they continue to try and upgrade their offense around an injury-plagued Mike Trout.

The Angels are still looking to upgrade after missing on Anthony Santander

The Angels have money to spend if they want to do it. With their current contracts on the books, LA is about $35 million below the luxury tax threshold, according to FanGraphs. Barring a trade, however, it doesn't seem like the Angels can do much more with their outfield. Assuming Trout is healthy, it looks like the 33-year-old will stay in center field. Jorge Soler, meanwhile, can theoretically play the outfield, but at this point may be a full-time designated hitter.

Now that Santander is off the table, the Angels may be turning their attention to the bullpen, according to Rosenthal.

“The Angels’ pursuit of Santander is the latest indication of the team continuing to explore upgrades,” he wrote. “The addition of a free-agent closer such as Kenley Jansen or Kyle Finnegan is one possibility. But the Angels might prefer to simply go with Ben Joyce, 24, and sign a veteran setup man such as Andrew Chafin or Phil Maton instead.”

It's a logical pivot for Los Angeles. Ben Joyce was awesome last year and should be the Angels' closer, but the bullpen as a whole does not have much depth. Rosenthal reported last month that the Angels were still looking for “multiple” relievers, and with established names like Jansen and Finnegan still available, they have a chance to make a splash.