The Los Angeles Angels have emerged with great interest in Blake Snell despite the prospect of resigning Shohei Ohtani.

The Los Angeles Angels are willing to go to great depths to resign Shohei Ohtani. However, the Angels still have their eyes on other MLB Free Agency standouts. LA has a high interest in San Diego Padres All-Star pitcher Blake Snell, per MLB.com.

The Angels do not have tunnel vision on Shohei Ohtani

MLB's Mark Feinsand reports that Los Angeles is “very interested” in Snell despite the prospect of resigning Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is a two-time AL MVP winner, but Blake Snell displayed his own excellence during the 2023 season.

Snell's W-L as a starting pitcher for the Padres was 14-9, which tied him for ninth in the MLB. Even greater, the 30-year-old's ERA was 2.25, the best in the entire league. He threw 234 strikeouts (3rd) and earned a WHIP of 1.19 (22nd).

The two-time Cy Young Award winner would be of great service to the Angeles, regardless of Shohei Ohtani's return. Los Angeles must keep its eyes peeled for any way it can best improve its roster after another underwhelming season.

The Angels went 73-89 and missed the MLB Playoffs for the ninth consecutive year. The AL West will not wait for LA to step its game up. The division is the home of the reigning World Series champions, the Texas Rangers.

Baseball fans around the world await the MLB Free Agency decision of superstar talent Shohei Ohtani. The Angels would certainly love to have the two-way star back on the team. Nevertheless, LA will not put all their eggs in one basket. Blake Snell could a be piece the Angels pursue to boost their team.