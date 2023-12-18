The Astros next move could sway the team's fortune under tight financial scrutiny.

The Houston Astros, in a bid to bolster their bullpen for the upcoming season, have initiated contact with free agents Hector Neris and Jordan Hicks, sources close to the organization revealed. The move comes as the Astros aim to reinforce their pitching staff, although the discussions are still in their infancy.

Despite the apparent need for enhancement, the Astros are treading carefully with their budget. Recent calculations from Fangraphs place the team just above the $237 million luxury-tax threshold. This financial boundary is pivotal for the club, which has historically been cautious about exceeding it. Under the stewardship of owner Jim Crane, the Astros have surpassed the luxury-tax limit only once, underscoring a disciplined approach to payroll management.

An anonymous agent, who has been in talks with the Astros, suggests that financial flexibility is a concern for the team's front office, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, pointing to the constraints that could shape Houston's strategy in the free-agent market.

The Astros are considering Neris for his proven track record and valuable contributions during his previous stints with the team. His familiarity with the Astros' setup and expectations could be advantageous for both parties. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays' Jordan Hicks, another established reliever, is also on the Astros' radar as they look to assemble a competitive squad.

The Astros' pursuit is a delicate balancing act between the desire to compete at the highest level and the realities of the financial framework governing the sport. As the offseason progresses, the team's maneuvers in the player market will be closely watched, with their bullpen decisions likely to be a significant factor in their 2024 campaign.