The Toronto Blue Jays could use some help on offense as they look to further climb the AL East, and apparently, they are keeping tabs on Nelson Cruz to possibly bring him in.

Cruz, who was designated for assignment earlier in the month, is currently a free agent after the San Diego Padres officially released him last Wednesday. While nothing is guaranteed yet, the Blue Jays are said to have “some interest” in the seven-time All-Star. If they want to sign him, though, they will have to make some moves in order to open up a roster spot.

“As Blue Jays consider ways to add offensively, they've shown some interest in Nelson Cruz, per source. Cruz, 43, is a free agent after being DFA by Padres. Jays’ 40-man is full but they’ll need to open spots soon so some churn is coming,” Ben Nicholson-Smith of SportsNet shared.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nelson Cruz may already be 43 years old, but he has shown this 2023 that he can still produce. In fact earlier in the season, he became the third-oldest player in MLB history to have a six-RBI game, only behind Carlton Fisk and Barry Bonds.

While Cruz's best days are behind him and he's now a liability on the defensive end, he could very well provide a cheap option for the Blue Jays at the right-handed bat. He could fill in as a designated hitter and take on left-handed pitchers where Toronto has really struggled so far in the 2023 season.

Of course the Blue Jays will have to make some tough decisions if they really want Cruz as part of their roster. But considering their position, it might very well be worth taking a look.