Carlos Correa has had a really, REALLY weird offseason. He was considered one of the biggest stars on the market for most of the offseason, and for good reason. However, two failed physicals with the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets have put a damper on the mood in New York. Despite this hiccup, the Mets are still inclined on sticking with Carlos Correa… albeit with some extra precautions on their side, per Jon Heyman.

“The latest word is that while the main terms (for a Carlos Correa deal)– $315M over 12 years – may be unlikely to change much, if at all, the Mets have made clear they are intent on diminishing their risk via important language additions and/or alterations, according to sources familiar with the talks.”

It makes sense that the Mets will still try to keep Carlos Correa in New York if they can. When he’s healthy, Correa is a top-five shortstop in the league. He’s had legendary performances for the Houston Astros in the regular and the postseason. However, his health is the biggest concern. Correa has missed way too many games for any team to be comfortable in him.

Still, the Mets are in a position to take a huge risk on someone of Correa’s caliber. They had an All-Star laden lineup last season, and were primed to take control of the National League. A late-season collapse to the Braves cost them a first-round bye… and were subsequently eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card round.