By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

After landing Cody Bellinger in free agency, the Chicago Cubs continue their busy schedule in the offseason. In a recent report by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, it appears that one of the next targets for the Cubs is former New York Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith.

In addition to Cody Bellinger, Chicago has emerged as a potential landing spot for Dominic Smith. The Cubs discussed a potential Smith trade with the Mets this past summer, and there have been talks between them and his reps at the Winter Meetings.

Smith was non-tendered by the Mets following a disappointing showing by the player in the 2022 MLB season that also saw him get demoted to the minors. Across 58 games and 152 plate appearances, Smith only hit .194 and recorded forgettable numbers of /276 OBP and .284 slugging percentage to go with a career-low 62 OPS+ for the Mets.

The Cubs, however, appear to be keen on taking on Smith as a reclamation project. Smith showed a ton of promise with the Mets, particularly during a two-season span from 2019 to 2020, during which he slashed 299/.366/.571 with 21 home runs, 67 RBI, and 33 walks in 139 games and 396 total plate appearances. His OPS+ during that stretch was at 150.

It’s going to be interesting to know just how much the Cubs could put on the table for Smith, who could be prime for a rebound after posting a .263 BABIP in 2021. Given that the Cubs’ interest in Smith goes way back to last season, at least, Chicago does seem to have confidence in its ability to help him recapture his elite form.