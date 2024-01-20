The Cubs are interested in Emmanuel Clase, but they could turn to another option if they are unable to land him.

The Chicago Cubs have been involved in many of the big rumors this offseason, and they finally managed to make one of those rumors come true when they signed Shota Imanaga to a four-year, $53 million contract in an effort to bolster their starting rotation. With Imanaga on board now, it looks like the Cubs have turned their attention towards adding to their bullpen now.

After missing out on Josh Hader, rumors have surfaced suggesting that the Cubs are going to try to trade for Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase. The Guardians have been dragging their feet when it comes to deciding whether or not to trade their stars away this offseason, but if Cleveland decides to not trade Clase, Chicago may have their backup plan in place already, as they are one of several teams interested in signing Ryan Brasier in free agency.

“Ryan Brasier was just about untouchable once the Dodgers acquired him in June of last season. He allowed only six runs (three earned) in 38 2/3 innings and posted a 0.72 WHIP with Los Angeles. The 36-year-old right-hander has six teams vying for him, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The Cubs are one of those clubs, and they were reportedly in on Hader as well.” – MLB.com

Cubs have several options when it comes to potential bullpen upgrades

Brasier had an odd 2023 campaign, as he struggled so badly with the Boston Red Sox (1-0, 7.29 ERA, 1 SV, 18 K, 1.57 WHIP) that they ended up releasing him in May. The Los Angeles Dodgers scooped him up on a minor-league deal, and he ended up being lights out for them when he found his way to the majors (2-0, 0.70 ERA, 1 SV, 38 K, 0.72 WHIP). The hope is that Brasier can carry over his momentum from the end of 2023 into the new campaign.

Chicago needs some help at the back end of their bullpen, and while Brasier isn't exactly the sure thing that Clase is, he could be a cheaper veteran option to fill in this season. There is a lot of risk associated with Brasier given his previous struggles (he had a 5.78 ERA in 2022 as well), but for the right price, the Cubs may be able to land a much more cost-effective option in their bullpen in the former Dodgers standout.