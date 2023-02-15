Relief pitcher Zack Britton held a throwing showcase for many teams in Florida, hoping that one of them signs him for the 2023 MLB season, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers were the teams that attended the throwing session, according to Rosenthal.

Zack Britton has been in the major leagues for a long time, starting out with the Baltimore Orioles. When he was converted to a relief pitcher, he had three great seasons from 2014 to 2016, with his 2016 season being regarded as one of the best by a reliever ever. Britton finished that year with a 0.54 ERA.

Britton was traded from the Orioles to the New York Yankees during the 2018 season, and he re-signed with the team after that season.

Britton was with the Yankees through the 2022 season, but had to get Tommy John surgery late in the 2021 season. He tried to return to the Yankees bullpen late in 2022, but was unsuccessful in doing so. He could not locate his pitches and suffered a setback that ended his comeback attempt.

At this stage in his career, Britton would most likely get a one-year deal at a low salary. He is currently 35 years old. For the teams looking into him, he could be a low-risk, high-reward type of move, especially if that team is looking for more innings out of its bullpen.

Britton faces a dilemma, as he would probably like to go to a contender, but he would likely get more innings if he signs with a team that has less bullpen depth. For example, the Dodgers are a great team, but might not provide him many opportunities to pitch, while the Rangers are not expected to contend, but he could see more innings with them.

With spring training rapidly approach, Britton will have to make a decision soon.