It's not necessarily an either/or situation for the Dodgers.

Despite adding two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers are not done as they try to add starting pitching to bolster the team in 2024. Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is reportedly a player that the Dodgers have identified as a prominent trade target.

For many, the attention turns to Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is the top remaining free agent pitcher. The Dodgers are said to be interested and in the running, along with teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays. However, knowing the Dodgers spent a bunch of money on Shohei Ohtani, a trade could make more sense.

Now, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the team could be seeking to add both players:

“The Dodgers, even if they acquire Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays, are still all in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yet, the Yankees still remain the favorites on Yamomoto.”

Yamamoto is expected to command a large contract, second perhaps only to Gerrit Cole's deal as far as pitching contracts go. However, Ohtani's unique contract that defers all but $2 million of his $70 million average annual salary could allow the Dodgers enough wiggle room to make Yamamoto an offer that he accepts.

The Rays are likely to move Glasnow this offseason due to 2024 being his last year under contract, and having a significant salary owed. With Ohtani not pitching in 2024 due to receiving Tommy John Surgery, Los Angeles still needs to replenish its starting rotation, which was arguably the downfall for the team in 2023. Injuries were certainly a contributing factor, but Dodgers president Andrew Friedman undoubtedly wants to add more talent.