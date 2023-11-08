As Eduardo Rodriguez looks for his next team in free agency, where they play their home games won't affect what team he picks.

The Detroit Tigers had a deal in place with the Los Angeles Dodgers for Eduardo Rodriguez. However, Rodriguez declined as he preferred to stay in Detroit. But now a free agent, Rodriguez has changed his tune on his future destination.

Rodriguez says that geographical location won't play a factor in picking his next team, via Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Teams like the Dodgers or San Francisco Giants need not to worry if Rodriguez would decline a deal due to being in California.

With Rodriguez's decision however, it doesn't seem like the Dodgers were the problem in declining his trade. While he would've had a chance to chase the World Series, Rodriguez would have to uproot his entire life for the final few months of the season. Now waiting until free agency, Rodriguez will have an opportunity to set up shop where he sees fit and find a home base for the foreseeable.

East coast or West, any team in need of pitching will have their eyes on Eduardo Rodriguez. While he dealt with some injuries throughout the year, the right-hander threw to a 13-9 record with a 3.30 ERA and a 143/48 K/BB ratio. Rodriguez opted out of his contract with the Tigers as he expected a long-term deal on the open market.

Where Rodriguez will sign in free agency still remains a mystery. However, where the team's home stadium is located won't play a factor. As he looks for his next team, Rodriguez's main goal is simply finding the best opportunity for himself in the present and future.