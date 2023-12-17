Giants rumors claim the team is interested in signing Sean Manaea through free agency.

The San Francisco Giants have been involved in numerous rumors all offseason. With the franchise attempting to build a playoff-caliber roster, the team is weighing plenty of options. One possible move that's popping up in the rumor mill is the team is potentially interested in reuniting with Sean Manaea.

With high-quality pitchers being taken in free agency, the Giants rumors claim the front office may opt to bring Manaea back to San Francisco, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“The Giants also have interest in reuniting with starter Sean Manaea, who declined his player option for 2024 before San Francisco hired Melvin, his manager in Oakland and San Diego.”

San Fran is still likely to pursue both Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell, however, both players are being heavily sought after across the league. Sean Manaea can be a nice addition to the Giants' pitching rotation. He played as a starter and reliever last season and recorded a 4.44 ERA and a 25.7% strikeout rate in just over 117 innings.

Although these are just rumors for now, this might be Manaea's best bet. There hasn't really been much attention on the veteran pitcher this offseason. The Giants are one of the few teams, if any, that have shown him interest. Additionally, he'd join a familiar roster and have a chance to build upon his performance from the 2023 season.

With that said, San Francisco is a team to watch for in the coming weeks. Pitching was a major weakness last season and the Giants still need to find a way to improve in that area.