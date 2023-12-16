The Mariners are eyeing a right handed power bat to recoup the loss of three players from their 2023 lineup.

The Seattle Mariners have shown interest in a variety of power hitters this offseason, and former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins is among them. MLB Network's Jon Morosi first reported the news in a social media post Saturday afternoon.

“Hoskins, 30, was born and raised in Northern California,” Morosi wrote in the post. “So geography could help Seattle in this case.”

Hoskins missed the entirety of the 2023 season after he tore his ACL in a spring training game on March 23rd.

Hoskins has previously spent his entire career with the Phillies, who drafted him in the fifth round (142nd overall) in the 2014 MLB Draft.

In six seasons with the Phillies — including a 2020 campaign where he played 40 games due to injury, Hoskins hit .242/.353/.492 with 148 home runs and 405 RBIs.

The Mariners are eager to add a righthanded bat to a lineup that scored 758 runs in 2023, good for 11th best among MLB's thirty teams.

The need is particularly dire given the departures from the Mariners lineup this offseason, including Eugenio Suárez, Teoscar Hernández, and Jarred Kelenic.

“I think looking at our club, expectations have risen dramatically over the last couple years on our team.” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters at the MLB Winter Meetings earlier this month. That's a good thing. We do have a young team that's exciting. We do want to take the next step to win. We want to do the best with the cards we've been dealt, I guess is the best way to say it.”

The Mariners' most significant offseason move thus far came earlier this month when they traded Kelenic, left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales and first baseman Evan White to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for right-handed pitchers Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar.