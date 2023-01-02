By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Miami Marlins reportedly reached out to the Boston Red Sox about Boston’s 2022 No. 2 overall prospect Triston Casas, per Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Miami is looking to boost their offense and could be willing to deal a pitcher away if necessary. Mish and Jackson report that the Marlins may consider trading one of their pitchers in a deal for Casas. Pablo Lopez has been included in plenty of rumors this offseason and could be included in a trade.

Miami reportedly attempted to sign players such as Jose Abreu and Justin Turner during the offseason. Although they were unable to land either of those players, the Marlins ultimately agreed to terms on a deal with infielder Jean Segura.

The Red Sox’ offseason has led many to question what direction the franchise is headed in. On one hand, they’ve signed players such as Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner, and Corey Kluber. On the other hand, Boston has seen stars such as Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez sign elsewhere in free agency. Additionally, they have been unable to come to terms on an extension with star third baseman Rafael Devers.

Their odds of competing with the New York Yankees in the AL East are fairly slim. But a Wild Card berth isn’t out of the question. Acquiring a pitcher such as Pablo Lopez would benefit the rotation. However, the Red Sox have displayed hesitancy in trading Triston Casas.

Casas has displayed no shortage of power potential in the minor leagues. He features a good eye at the plate as well. Interested teams will need to pay a heavy price in order to land Casas.

It will be intriguing to see if the Red Sox and Marlins end up agreeing on a trade.