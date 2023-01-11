By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Mets are reportedly amongst the teams interested in RP Zack Britton, per Jon Heyman. Zack Britton has formerly pitched for the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees. He has a previous connection to former Orioles and current Mets manager Buck Showalter.

The Mets have extra money to spend after their deal with Carlos Correa recently fell apart. Correa ended up agreeing to terms with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. But the Mets are still confident that they will be able to make a deep postseason run in 2023.

Zack Britton was once regarded as arguably the best closer in all of baseball. He even received some MVP votes during his incredible 2016 season with the Orioles. Britton ultimately posted a sparkling 0.54 ERA along with a league leading 47 saves in 2016.

However, injuries have unfortunately hampered the left-handed reliever over the past few seasons. Zack Britton pitched in only 3 games for the Yankees during the 2022 campaign.

Any team that signs Britton is taking a chance. With that being said, it a low-risk, high-reward scenario. Britton is not expected to command much money given his previous injury-plagued seasons. But if he stays healthy, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him have a good year.

The Mets opened up the offseason by re-signing star closer Edwin Diaz. They have since continued to build up their bullpen to go along with an impressive starting rotation. Bringing in a pitcher such as Zack Britton would only enhance their pitching depth.

We will continue to provide MLB free agency updates as they are made available.