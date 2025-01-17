It appears that slugger Pete Alonso's time with the New York Mets may be growing short. The two sides had been talking for quite a long time and the Mets reported made a last-ditch offer to Alonso that he turned down.

That offer was for three years and close to $70 million, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. As a result, the Mets are likely moving in another direction at this point.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal amplified on the subject, saying the two sides had been dancing around a new contract for a long time, but the Mets never came up with an offer that Alonso looked at favorably. Other teams are now more likely to come after Alonso in a more serious manner since it appears that he is not going to sign a new contract with the Mets.

One of those teams is the Toronto Blue Jays and other teams are likely to come to the surface.

The Mets may be looking north of the border to fill their first base needs in the future. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently signed a one-year extension with the Blue Jays, but he will not have any obligation to the team beyond the 2025 season. That means he would be a free agent after next season, and he could become available in a trade at some point during the year if the Blue Jays think that it is likely he will sign elsewhere.

Mets owner Steve Cohen certainly has the check book to afford a high-priced player like Guerrero. He proved that when he signed Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract during the offseason, outbidding the Yankees and multiple other organizations for his services.

Alonso has the power bat that many teams want

The 30-year-old Alonso has been one of the Mets' best power hitters in the team's history. He burst on the scene in the 2019 season at the age of 24 by hitting a National League-leading 53 home runs runs and driving in 120 runs while slashing .260/.358/.583. He made the National League All-Star team that year and was also the NL rookie of the year.

After the Covid-shortened season of 2020 — in which he hammered 16 home runs in 57 games — he has been on a remarkable power run. He belted 37 home runs in 2021, and has since followed with 40, 46 and 34 home runs last year.

The downturn in 2024 is perhaps the reason that Mets general manager David Stearns did not come through with a bigger offer at this point.

Alonso has been an All-Star each of the last three seasons, and he is a two-time winner of the Home Run derby at the All-Star Game.