The New York Mets are expected to sign Vladi Miguel Guerrero, a brother of Toronto Blue Jays star Vlad Guerrero Jr., during the upcoming international free-agency period in 2023, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The international free-agency period begins in January, which is when Vladi Miguel Guerrero is officially expected to sign with the Mets. He is currently 17 and comes from the Dominican Republic, like his Hall of Fame father Vladimir Guerrero. Vladi Miguel Guerrero projects as an outfielder or first baseman, according to Sammon.

Scouts describe Vladi as a physical left-handed hitter with the potential to hit in the middle of the lineup, and pitch recognition and bat speed are “plus skills” of his, according to Hammon. Scouts also say that he has the raw power that shows up in games, especially when it comes to pitches on the inner half of the plate.

Vladi's brother, Pablo Guerrero is a prospect who signed with the Texas Rangers in 2023 international free-agency, and a couple of scouts suggested that Vladi is the better of the two, according to Hammon.

When Vladi Miguel Guerrero signs with the Mets, he is going to have a long road ahead of him to make the major leagues, and will have to climb the ranks of the organization to make the majors. It will be interesting to follow his journey when he starts playing in the organization. It will take a while for him to climb the ranks, but there could be another Guerrero in the major leagues in a few years.