The Baltimore Orioles are one of the surprise good teams in baseball, and the Orioles are expected to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline. These MLB rumors are now fueled by the Orioles' surprise press conference move for general manager Mike Elias, reports Prime Time Sports Talk's Andersen Pickard.

“The #Orioles canceled GM Mike Elias’ media session today. They also eliminated a fifty-minute period in which the clubhouse was supposed to be open to the media. Could be nothing. But with the trade deadline looming, these things are worth monitoring.”

This decision might not mean anything, but the Orioles are looking to be World Series contenders this season, and trading for a starting-caliber player is definitely on their radar. At 62-40 and first in the AL East, expect the Orioles to be involved in these MLB trade deadline rumors.

It is quite the feat to see the Orioles at first in the AL East at this point in the season after the scorching hot start the Tampa Bay Rays had to start the year. As the Rays cooled off, the Orioles have become one of the hotter teams in baseball, leading to them now being 1.5 games up over the Rays in the division.

The Orioles have been led this season by Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Cedric Mullins. Regardless of how the Orioles do this year, expect these guys to be mainstays in Baltimore for many seasons to come. Nevertheless, stay tuned into rumors surrounding the MLB trade deadline while the Orioles try to make serious moves for this season's postseason push.