By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carlos Correa is reportedly receiving plenty of interest in MLB free agency. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Minnesota Twins and San Francisco Giants are potential suitors for the star shortstop. However, Rosenthal adds that the San Diego Padres cannot be dismissed since Xander Bogaerts is in talks about a reunion with the Boston Red Sox.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were recently connected to Correa as well. But the Dodgers’ front office has steered in a different direction.

With Carlos Correa available and the Padres in the market for a shortstop, it will be interesting to see if anything comes to fruition between the parties. It should be noted that SS Dansby Swanson is available as well.

Money doesn’t seem to be an issue for San Diego. They reportedly made massive offers to both Trea Turner and Aaron Judge already this offseason. Despite coming up short in their pursuits of both Judge and Turner, the Padres’ front office will not roll over.

Padres fans are likely wondering what will happen to Fernando Tatis Jr upon his return from suspension if San Diego adds a star shortstop. Reports have suggested that Tatis Jr will transition to the outfield in 2023. A move to the outfield makes sense given his questionable defense at shortstop and injury concerns. Although San Diego has in-house replacement options if necessary, they would prefer to sign a shortstop such as Carlos Correa or Xander Bogaerts.

We will continue to monitor updates on the Padres’ offseason as they are made available.