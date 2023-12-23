Jake Cronenworth was the center of trade talks between the Padres and Blue Jays before Juan Soto was sent to the Yankees.

The San Diego Padres pulled off the biggest blockbuster trade of the MLB offseason so far when they sent Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to the New York Yankees. If that deal didn't end up coming to fruition, though, it sounds like the Padres were exploring a trade that would have sent Jake Cronenworth packing instead of Soto and Grisham.

Over the past few seasons, Cronenworth has turned himself into a versatile fielder who can play several different positions while still providing solid production at the plate. However, with the Padres looking to clear up their books and restock their farm system, they were discussing a trade that would have sent Cronenworth to the Toronto Blue Jays, before they eventually pulled off their deal with the Yankees.

“The Padres discussed infielder Jake Cronenworth with the Blue Jays and other clubs before sending outfielders Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to the Yankees. A trade of Cronenworth now appears less likely, in part because the Padres do not want to subtract a third left-handed hitter.” – Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic

Jake Cronenworth now likely to stay put with the Padres

It wouldn't have been a major surprise to see Cronenworth dealt, as he took a big step back in 2023 (.229 BA, 10 HR, 48 RBI, .689 OPS), which played a big role in the Padres extremely disappointing campaign. However, with San Diego already having lost two big left-handed bats in Soto and Grisham, it seems unlikely that Cronenworth will get traded this offseason now.

Moving Soto always felt like a forgone conclusion considering the state of the Padres entering this offseason, but now that he's gone, they are going to need Cronenworth to play like he did during his All-Star campaigns in 2021 and 2022. San Diego is taking a bit of a gamble by holding onto Cronenworth, and it will be interesting to see if he can put together a bounce back campaign in 2024.