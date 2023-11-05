Padres may keep Juan Soto despite budget cuts, betting on higher trade value later, eyeing creative deals with other players.

As the San Diego Padres look to cut their payroll by $50 million this winter, all eyes are on Juan Soto, whose hefty anticipated $33 million salary in arbitration has sparked rumors of a possible trade. Despite the financial strain, evidenced by a $50 million loan the Padres required in September just to meet payroll, the conventional wisdom among general managers suggests a twist: Soto might just stick around.

Why wouldn't the Padres cash in on Soto now, given the need to slash about $50 million this offseason? The answer, say insiders cited by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, is timing and perceived value.. The long game lies in the belief that Soto could fetch more at the trade deadline than he would during the offseason.

Additionally, GM A.J. Preller isn't quite ready to raise the white flag. Following a season that didn't result in a championship but wasn't short on talent, Preller may opt keep Juan Soto at least for the first half of the upcoming season, aiming to prove the Padres are the elite team he has long envisioned.

Sources close to the team suggest that instead of moving Soto, the Padres might offer players such as shortstop Xander Bogaerts and outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. in trades that could alleviate the financial burden without sacrificing their star hitter. Jake Cronenworth, despite his recent seven-year, $80 million extension, could also be on the table.

In a market where teams are increasingly savvy about long-term investments, the Padres are choosing to hold their cards close. Although a trade is possible, Soto may well wear a Padres uniform on Opening Day. In baseball economics, the best move is sometimes the one you don't make — at least not yet.