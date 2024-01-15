The Phillies seem more concerned about a Zack Wheeler extension rather than a trade.

The Philadelphia Phillies fell just short in their quest for a World Series appearance. But as the Phillies look to run it back, Philadelphia knows they're better off with Zack Wheeler on their roster than not.

Wheeler is set to hit free agency after the 2024 season. While the Phillies have yet to sign him to a long-term extension, that doesn't mean the team is eager to trade him away, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“The Phillies want to extend Wheeler. He has been a success in Philadelphia. Not every pitcher, not every player can succeed in Philly. That is something they're clearly signaling something I expect to get done in spring training.”

It's clear that the Phillies want to retain Wheeler as they pursue a World Series title. It'll take a good chunk of change to sign him to an extension. But Philadelphia seems willing, and ready to make that deal happen. It appears Wheeler signing a new contract is more likely than him being traded out of Philadelphia.

With how Wheeler has played since his arrival, it makes sense that the Phillies aren't very interested in trading the right-hander. In his four years and 101 starts with the team, Wheeler has put up a 43-25 record with a 3.06 ERA and a 675/135 K/BB ratio. He was an All-Star in 2021, his second year with the team.

The Phillies have a roster ready to compete at the top of MLB. That roster becomes much scarier with Zack Wheeler in the rotation. While they need to figure out a long-term contract situation, the Phillies are keen to keep Wheeler in Philadelphia.