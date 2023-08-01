The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to get interest in multiple players as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com

Those players are Austin Hedges, Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi, according to Feinsand.

The Pirates started the season strong in 2022, but have faltered and currently sit at 47-58, firmly making them sellers at this MLB Trade Deadline.

Rich Hill arguably stands out the most. He is 43, and a veteran pitcher. He is by no means having an incredible season, but he is an experienced arm who could provide innings down the stretch, and potentially have a role with a pitching staff in the playoffs out of the bullpen.

Austin Hedges is not known for his offense at all. He is a catcher who can provide reliable defense for a team. It would not be a surprise to see a contending team to grab him and use him as their second catcher.

Ji-Man Choi has had successful seasons in the past, mainly with the Tampa Bay Rays, but he has struggled this season. Maybe a change of scenery would help him recapture what he was able to do with the Rays. He would be a rental for the team that acquires him.

The Pirates also have Andrew McCutchen, who could be a good rental bat, but he is a fan favorite. It is unknown whether or not he will be traded.

The Pirates seem to be making progress with their young core, but they are not ready to contend yet. Selling some of these pieces could help them out in the long-term.