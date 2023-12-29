The Red Sox need pitching this offseason, and it looks like they are eyeing Robert Stephenson as a potential option to help out their bullpen

The Boston Red Sox are in a transition period of sorts as they look to build their roster back up after a pair of disappointing campaigns in 2022 and 2023. To this point, though, they haven't done much in free agency, and have largely just been involved in rumors. Another interesting rumor emerged recently that is pointing Boston's attention towards a potentially dynamic bullpen addition in Robert Stephenson.

Stephenson started the 2023 campaign on the Pittsburgh Pirates and posted a 5.14 ERA over 18 outings before he ended up getting traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. As the Rays have a habit of doing, they unearthed a gem in Stephenson, as he posted a 2.35 ERA over 42 appearances for them. Now a free agent, Stephenson is drawing interest from a Boston team that is in desperate need of pitching this offseason.

Via Chris Cotillo:

“While Red Sox remain focused on starters as top priority, they're active in a few markets. Have heard they've poked around on Robert Stephenson and Amed Rosario, among others. Not sure how strong they are on those players.”

Red Sox need to start making some moves in free agency

Boston has swung a pair of notable trades this offseason, sending Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees, and then picking up Tyler O'Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals, but aside from that, they haven't done much of anything. It's good to see that they are showing interest in Stephenson and Amed Rosario, who is a versatile infielder, but at some point they have to start putting pen to paper with these guys.

Both guys here (particularly Stephenson) would be solid additions for Boston, and while they wouldn't exactly elevate this squad to a World Series contender, the Sox are basically just looking to become a playoff contender. The only way to do that, though, is to bulk up their roster, and it will be worth keeping an eye on them to see if they can finally pull the trigger to land either Stephenson or Rosario.