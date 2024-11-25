The Boston Red Sox have been signaling their grand free agency ambitions all offseason long, as they have emerged as one of the few legitimate contenders to acquire Juan Soto's services. But the Red Sox know that the potential addition of Soto may not be enough to make them a genuine World Series contender especially when they're residing in the ever-competitive AL East.

While signing Soto is the number one priority on the Red Sox's offseason to-do list, they are also looking to grab their ace for the long haul, as they're setting their sights on adding not just one, but two of the best starting pitchers in free agency. And the front office isn't just about to improve the team via free agency, as Boston is also looking to solidify their roster with a trade for a respected veteran piece.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Red Sox have reportedly shown interest in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for third baseman Nolan Arenado. Arenado is reportedly on the trade block, so it's only a matter of finding the right deal for the 33-year-old to move to Beantown.

The Red Sox have shown a desire to move Rafael Devers off of third base on a full-time basis, and adding one of the best defensive third basemen in the league would make this decision more worthwhile. Arenado has three years left on his current deal worth $52 million, although any team that would be trading for him will be on the hook for $44 million in deferred money until 2041.

Arenado's production at the plate may no longer be what it once was during his heyday, but his contributions were still worth 3.1 WAR last season — making him a solid trade target for the Red Sox especially when it shouldn't take too much to pry him away from the Cardinals. The problem, however, is that Arenado has a no-trade clause; will he waive it for the privilege of playing for a team with lofty contending aspirations?

Assessing the Red Sox's options at third base for 2025

The Red Sox, however, aren't putting all their eggs in the Nolan Arenado trade basket. They are reportedly also looking into signing Alex Bregman in free agency, per Nightengale.

Bregman, however, will cost a lot more than Arenado would, although it must be noted that acquiring the latter would cost them some prospect capital. Bregman may only be 31 when the 2025 season begins, but he is reportedly looking at signing a deal that would exceed $200 million in value; with the Red Sox prioritizing Juan Soto, that may be far too rich of a deal for their taste.