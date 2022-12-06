By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Following Trea Turner’s decision to take his talents to the City of Brotherly Love for a massive contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, the shortstop market just got a bit thinner. Still, Carlos Correa is still out there unemployed, with the last team he played for, the Minnesota Twins, remaining keen on re-acquiring his services. That focus on Correa is seemingly the biggest reason why the Twins can’t go fully after free-agent pitcher Carlos Rodon, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Twins’ involvement with Carlos Rodon likely only becomes reality should Carlos Correa not re-sign. Correa remains their top target after a fine first year in Minnesota, and they are all in for him. It’ll be interesting to see if he can top the $300 million, 11-year deal Trea Turner received from the Phillies.

Rodon is coming off a solid stint with the San Francisco Giants, whose 1-year qualifying offer for the starter worth $19.65 million back in November was rejected. In one season with the Giants, Rodon went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA (2.25 FIP) across 31 starts, while also racking up a total of a career-high 237 strikeouts and 178.0 total innings. Rodon got an All-Star nod, his second in his career, thanks to his strong showing in the Bay Area, one that the Twins would love for him to duplicate — if not better — in Minnesota.

In the 2022 MLB season, Twins starters had a collective 4.11 ERA — just 20th in the majors.

Rodon is reportedly looking for a deal that worth $30 million per season for six years.