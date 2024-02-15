Where will the three-time All-Star land?

As spring training begins for the 30 MLB teams, there are dozens of impact players still awaiting a new contract in free agency. One of those players is veteran utility man Whit Merrifield who is reportedly narrowing down his choices for the 2024 season.

Merrifield is expected to agree to terms with a team by the end of the weekend, per Jon Morosi. At least five teams have shown interest in Merrifield with his market heating up over the last few weeks. It is unclear which teams are interested in the 35-year-old's services, but he's likely to find a new home by the start of full team workouts next week.

Merrifield had a resurgent season last year in his first full campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays. He earned his third All-Star nod and was a key cog in Toronto's offense, accounting for 66 runs scored and 67 RBIs in 145 games.

Though he didn’t make his MLB debut until he was 27, Merrifield has enjoyed a solid career across eight seasons. The longtime Kansas City Royal has morphed into a jack of all trades after coming up as a middle infielder. He split time evenly at second base and left field for the Blue Jays in 2023, seeing nearly 600 innings from each spot.

What role Merrifield will have in 2024 is contingent on which team signs him, but he still has the makings of an everyday player and has been touted for his availability and versatility throughout his career. He's appeared in at least 139 games in six of his eight big league seasons and did not miss a game from 2019 to 2021.

Whit Merrifield may not be a guy who leads the league in hits anymore, but he still has some gas in the tank and could be a key contributor and leader for a contending team.