The Rangers find themselves in an expensive predicament when trying to re-sign Jordan Montgomery.

While the Texas Rangers are coming off their first World Series title in franchise history, the team has been relatively quiet throughout the offseason. The Rangers have been connected to star players such as Jordan Montgomery, but a deal for him or any upper echelon talent hasn't come to fruition.

That is because of Texas' deal with Bally Sports. The Rangers are concerned about their television revenue in 2025 and beyond, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Bally Sports has been going through bankruptcy and the the team's TV rights beyond 2024 are currently up in the air.

Beyond just their television deal, Texas could be on the hook for an extra $20 million from Nathan Eovaldi in 2025. If he reaches 156 innings pitched, his club option will turn into a player option. The Rangers are concerned that with their cash restraints from their television network, coupled with Eovaldi's 2025 salary, there isn't enough in the payroll for Montgomery.

Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers have used deferment in their free agent contracts to get out of front-loaded deals. A deal like that would at least hypothetically give the Rangers time in their TV deal discussions. However, that option doesn't seem feasible for ownership in their current position.

The Rangers know just how good Jordan Montgomery is. Arriving in Texas at the trade deadline, the right-hander pitched to a 4-2 record with a 2.79 ERA and a 58/13 K/BB ratio. They know that if they want to defend their World Series crown, they have a better chance with Montgomery in the rotation.

But with questions surrounding the future television revenue, Texas might not be in a position to dole out a massive contract.