As Spring Training nears, the New York Yankees’ front office, led by general manager Brian Cashman, has made it clear that their most pressing offseason priority is addressing the team's lack of left-handed depth in the bullpen. The Yankees currently do not have a single left-handed reliever on their 40-man roster, a rarity and concern for a team with postseason aspirations.

According to a league source, the Yankees have targeted several lefty options, with Tim Hill, Brooks Raley, and Andrew Chafin emerging as primary candidates. These names have been linked to the team throughout the offseason, and recent reports suggest active discussions are ongoing.

As The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon noted, the Yankees have “checked in” on Raley, while The New York Post’s Dan Martin confirmed that the team has communicated with Hill and expressed past interest in Chafin.

The absence of a left-handed reliever is glaring, especially in a division featuring formidable left-handed hitters such as Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox and Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays. While the Yankees boast a strong bullpen anchored by Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Michael King, the lack of a lefty creates a potential vulnerability.

Yankees looking for pitching depth

As Cashman often emphasizes, “You can never have enough pitching.” Injuries and inconsistent performance can derail even the deepest staffs, and adding a reliable left-handed option would provide balance and flexibility.

Hill, known for his sidearm delivery and effectiveness against left-handed hitters, has been a consistent force for the San Diego Padres and, more recently, the Yankees in 2024.

Chafin, a seasoned veteran, offers a proven track record, including a 3.51 ERA between the Tigers and Rangers this past season. Raley, meanwhile, boasts a strong mix of velocity and deception, making him a desirable trade target.

Each option provides a unique skillset, but all three share a common thread: they would immediately fill the Yankees’ glaring bullpen gap. Whether through free agency or trade, the Yankees appear poised to make a move.

The Yankees’ pitching depth also extends to their rotation, where they currently have six viable starters for five spots. This includes Marcus Stroman, who has been the subject of trade speculation. Despite a statistically down year in 2024, Stroman remains a capable arm, and a deal involving him could potentially net the Yankees the left-handed reliever they covet.

With Spring Training looming, the Yankees’ pursuit of a left-handed reliever is likely to reach a resolution soon.

“The Yankees are actively trying to address this deficiency,” noted Martin, fueling speculation that a signing or trade announcement is imminent. For now, the Yankees’ bullpen remains a work in progress, but the urgency surrounding this issue suggests a solution is on the way.