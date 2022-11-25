Published November 25, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The New York Yankees’ free agency wish list obviously includes retaining Aaron Judge. But the club’s outfielder shopping list doesn’t stop there, as they’ve been linked to Andrew Benintendi and Japanese slugger Masataka Yoshida. Now, fans can add two more names to that list.

The Yankees are in touch with former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto, according to the latest MLB rumors from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“The Yankees are seeking multiple outfielders and remain in touch with most of a list that includes their own Andrew Benintendi, on-base machine Masataka Yoshida, former Met Michael Conforto and newly free Cody Bellinger.”

There’s a chance Benintendi won’t want to return to New York and Yoshida remains a relative unknown. But Michael Conforto, an All-Star as recently as 2017, and Bellinger, the National League MVP in 2019, seem like more reasonable targets.

Conforto, 29, underwent shoulder surgery in April and missed the entire campaign, despite rumors connecting him to multiple MLB teams throughout the season.

Bellinger, 27, played in 144 games for the Dodgers this past year, clubbing 19 homers while posting a .654 OPS, though those numbers were a far cry from the MVP statistics he tallied from 2017-2019.

Injuries have played their part in limiting each of these outfielders, though the Yankees have reason to be interested in the upside both possess. They’re not the only clubs interested, either.

Bellinger has a market comprising of as many as 11 teams, with the Chicago Cubs recently checking in. The Cubs have also been linked to Conforto.

It’s been reported that Bellinger is likely to seek a one-year deal to re-establish his value for next year. Conforto could do the same.