By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The New York Yankees are still in the conversation of the top landing spots for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. But while the Yankees are indeed looking in the direction of Correa, they have some issues to overcome if they are to successfully acquire him this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Yankees do like Correa as a player, but they are having a hard time seeing a fit, either financially or on the field, as they have three shortstop candidates plus veteran third basemen D.J. LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson, who’s thought to be untradeable following a rough offensive season.

The Yankees have just committed to a massive financial obligation when they managed to retain the services of superstar outfielder Aaron Judge, so there’s going to be some work done on the books in case they make a serious play for Correa, and that will likely also involve moving some pieces. However, as Heyman noted, New York has some expensive assets that are currently deemed untradeable.

D.J. LeMahieu is under contract until the end of the 2026 MLB season, with his deal paying him $15 million per year plus he’s got a limited no-trade clause in his contract from 2023 to 2026. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Donaldson is set to earn $23 million in 2023.

The Yankees could certainly use an upgrade at the shortstop position, which Correa could deliver to any team. In the 2022 season, the Yankees were just 16th in the majors with a shortstop wRC+ of 91.