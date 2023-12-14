The MLB world is waiting for Yoshinobu Yamamoto to make his free agency decision as Dylan Cease remains a trade candidate

Dylan Cease remains a trade candidate. Yoshinobu Yamamoto's free agency is impacting his trade market, however.

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly waiting to see which teams miss out on signing Yamamoto, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman. Yamamoto has been connected to teams such as the Las Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox. Heyman explained Chicago's mindset during a recent segment on MLB Network.

“That market (Cease trade market) is probably waiting on Yamamoto,” Heyman said. “The White Sox, very wisely, have kind of pulled back on Cease because they are gonna wait to see all of the losers on Yamamoto.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto receiving much attention in free agency

Yamamoto is arguably the best free agent remaining after Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers. Many free agent pitchers, and free agents in general, are waiting for Yamamoto to sign.

The White Sox understand this. Teams may not be willing to surrender as much prospect capital for Cease right now since Yamamoto is still available. Chicago likely expects to receive a better trade return once Yamamoto signs with a ball club, because the teams that miss on Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be more desperate to add starting pitching.

Although other teams are involved, the Yankees, Dodgers, Mets, and Red Sox are the ball clubs to keep tabs on. Those teams all want starting pitching and will probably be willing to acquire arms through trades.

Of course, Tyler Glasnow, Shane Bieber, and Corbin Burnes are all potential trade candidates to monitor as well. The Milwaukee Brewers are not expected to trade Burnes, but Glasnow and Bieber could be dealt this offseason.

Blake Snell leads the list of free agent staring pitchers who are still available aside from Yamamoto. Snell, the reigning NL Cy Young award winner, should receive a lot of interest once Yamamoto signs.

Again, for now, the MLB world is waiting for Yoshinobu Yamamoto to make his decision.