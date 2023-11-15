Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is reportedly intrigued by the New York Yankees and the prestige and iconography of the team.

Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto is likely to receive the largest contract of any starting pitcher this offseason, and recent reports indicate that he is “intrigued” by the prestige and the iconography of the New York Yankees, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to be posted in the next few days, and he is expected to receive interest from many large market teams including the Yankees, along with the crosstown New York Mets and others like the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

This is the first time that the Yankees and the Mets are expected to go after the same star free agent since Steve Cohen took over as owner of the Mets. It will be intriguing to follow the bidding. If offers are similar, maybe Yamamoto's reported interest in the Yankees' prestige is a tiebreaker, but there is no way of knowing for sure.

As with every free agent, it will likely come down to the team that offers the most money.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made some headlines with his comments regarding Giancarlo Stanton's injury history, in which agent Joel Wolfe responded by saying there is a lot of pressure playing in New York, both mentally and physically. Joel Wolfe's comments were a clear defense of Stanton in response to Cashman's comments.

Wolfe is also the agent for Yamamoto, but Cashman's comments on Stanton reported do not impact the longstanding relationship with Wolfe, according to Martino. A person close to Yamamoto also said that the pitcher was not aware of the recent exchange between the two, according to Martino.

With Yamamoto's posting being imminent, it will be interesting to see how quick he signs with a team and where he ends up.