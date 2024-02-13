Developer San Diego Studio released a new trailer today which took us inside the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri

MLB The Show 24 will continue its Storylines Series with Negro Leagues Season 2. Developer San Diego Studio released a new trailer today which took us inside the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, giving us a glimpse of what to expect in the newest MLB game. Overall, the new trailer was highlighted by historic baseball players like Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard, and Toni Stone. Furthermore, the trailer also gives brief glimpses of gameplay, but nothing substantial in terms of new gameplay features.

MLB The Show 24 Releases New Storylines Trailer For Negro Leagues Season 2

MLB The Show 24's latest trailer announces the return of Storylines with Negro Leagues Season 2. In collaboration with the Negro League Baseball Museum, this mode offers an opportunity to learn more about the history of baseball. The series highlights some of the best black baseball players to ever grace the field, and how their contributions impacted America's Past time to this day.

The brief trailer, over one minute long, shows off some of the players we'll learn about in Season 2. This includes Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard, and Toni Stone.

What Is Negro Leagues? – MLB The Show 24

In MLB The Show 24, Negro Leagues takes players throughout the careers of historic baseball players from the Negro League. The mode starts off with a documentary-style visual that explains the player's career, their contribution, and their impact on baseball. However, you'll learn soon that this is more than just a documentary.

MLB The Show 24 Negro Leagues Season 2 allows you to live in the shoes of some of the best baseball players in history. Re-live their historic moments with classic players, uniforms, fields, stadiums, and much more. Not only do you learn about them, but you get to control these players in their most important moments.

The Negro Leagues Storylines series began in MLB The Show 23 and was met with favorable opinions. Players loved both the historical aspect and gameplay features provided in the mode. Any time a sports video game includes a historic mode is great. It not only teaches us about the sport, but gives the player more things to do. Instead of your typical career, play now, and card collecting modes, Negro Leagues adds a whole new level of gameplay.

It feels somewhat similar to Mamba Moments in NBA 2K24, except Negro Leagues covers more players, more moments, and more gameplay. Personally, I think it stands as one of the best historic modes in a sports video game series so far. To see it return hopefully means we'll see more Storylines. Furthermore, we wonder if The Show would consider doing a Storylines series on players from Japan, the Dominican Republic, and more.

MLB The Show 24's Limited Negro Leagues Edition was made available for pre-order last week. This special edition includes a limited edition steel book, a 9FIFTY New Era Hat, and all the rewards from the other editions. However, this version of the game comes in limited supply. Therefore, make sure to pre-order now if you really want to get it.

Overall, that wraps up everything for Negro Leagues Season 2 in The Show 24. However, San Diego Studios plans to release more information on the game, its features, and much more as we approach launch. We look forward to another exciting Storylines Season in The Show 24.

For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints.