A new MLB The Show 25 Road To The Show (RTTS) Deep Dive released today, showing off new features and improvements that make the mode better than ever before. From Amateur Years to the Pros, there's something new in each phase of your career. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

MLB The Show 25 Road To The Show – Everything You Need To Know

MLB The Show 25's new Fielding Feedback focused on everything new in Road To The Show. Overall, you'll play games, earn tokens, and upgrade your character throughout their career en route to glory. But this year, the game features a re-worked Perk system.

When you earn a Perk, it's permanent, and you can spend tokens on upgrades to those Perks to make them more effective. Furthermore, the equipment you earn can be paired with your Perks to make your build even better. You earn equipment after completing certain challenges or if your agent provides them to you.

Amateur Years

Furthermore, as fans already know, RTTS is adding High School and College to the experience. Check out our list of confirmed colleges to see which ones you might play at before you hit the pros. Overall, you'll need to play your best here to enter the best colleges or earn an early draft pick. At the draft combine, you can play some mini-games to boost your stock.

From there, you'll have a choice of entering the Minors, or play in College before heading off to the draft. Either way, you'll have a number of ways to end up in the MLB.

First-Person Baseball, Quick-Time Events, & Gameplay Improvements

RTTS now allows you to play from a POV perspective with the touch of a button. Make a game-saving catch in first-person on the field and lead your team to glory. Furthermore, there's new quick-time events to make every moment more intense. The better you perform at the QTE, the better your chances of success.

Speaking of QTEs, you can now utilize the swim move. If done correctly, you can fake out the fielder and get on base before they can tag you out.

Another neat improvement is new paths for fielders to rob foul balls. Furthermore, as a runner, you'll now be able to see where the pitch is going. If it looks like the catcher won't be able to block it, you can use this information to go steal a base. Of course, this will be easier if you use players with good attributes, like cover athlete Elly De La Cruz.

Additionally, the developers added a new base-running camera system that's 100% based on the camera's orientation. Just push in the direction you want to run, and you'll see your player make a break for the plate.

Presentation

Overall, MLB The Show 25 is receiving multiple presentation updates, including but not limited to:

High School + College Presentations, including hundreds of new animations

Draft Combine covered by Robert Flores & Jessica Mendoza

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the MLB The Show 25′s Road To The Show (RTTS) mode. Essentially, it seems to offer the same experience fans have come to know, but with new tweaks and improvements.

We're interested in trying out the new First person mechanics, but the real deal-breaker is High School and College Ball. We can't wait to see if this helps push for more College Baseball in gaming, or even a College Baseball game itself!

For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints.