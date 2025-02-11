A new MLB The Show 25 Gameplay Trailer released today, showing off new updates to the gameplay and more. Furthermore, the trailer gives us a glimpse of some of our favorite stars in virtual action. From Ambush Hitting, to the brand new G.O.A.T. Difficulty, there's a lot to digest this year. MLB The Show 25 brings back the classic gameplay experience but with new features to keep things fresh. Without further ado, let's look at MLB The Show 25's new Gameplay Trailer.

MLB The Show 25 Gameplay Trailer – Everything You Need to Know

The new MLB The Show 25 Gameplay Updates trailer launched today, showing off a ton of new improvements.

The first new feature at bat is the new Ambush Hitting mechanic. Overall, it allows you to predict where the pitcher is going to throw the ball, If guessed correctly, your swing indicator size increases, making your next at bat easier. However, should you fail, the indicator will shrink, and you'll have a tougher time hitting the ball.

On defense, Infielders now have three different reaction times, based on a player's skills. If they have a high reaction time attribute, they'll have an easier time knowing where to anticipate the ball. However, with a low reaction time, they may struggle to make a clutch play. A color also indicates their speed during these moments:

Blue – Fastest

Green – Normal

Yellow – Slow

Furthermore, MLB The Show 25 is adding a new “G.O.A.T.” difficulty, which will test the skills of even the best players at the game. Some of the changes include a faster fastball, bigger breaks on off-speed pitches, tighter swing windows, and a smaller PCI. Overall, expect a challenge like never before in the GOAT difficulty.

Another improved feature for defensive players is the Home Run Rob feature. When you're attempting to snag a home run ball, you'll have a meter, in which you'll need to successfully time a jump. If done correctly, you'll prevent a home run. Your fielder's ability also plays a role in deciding if they'll make the catch or not.

Lastly, MLB The Show 25 features a new throw accuracy meter, elevating the risk/reward factor of each throw. Like the reaction times, you'll have different colors indicating the success of your throw. Blue indicates perfect, Green indicates good, and red indicates a bad throw. Overall, you'll need to practice with the new meter to understand when to throw the ball. Again, your player's attributes play a role in the quality of your throws.

A lot of these new mechanics and improvements are thanks to Showtech, which powers all the animations in the game, including the new ones. You'll see your favorite players on the virtual field, and they'll look like them to with each move they use. Thanks to Showtech, MLB The Show 25 aims to look more like the real game every year.

Overall, that's everything you need to know from the MLB The Show 25 Gameplay Trailer. We really look forward to getting our butts handed to us on the GOAT difficulty setting. And though we hope to see a bit more, these new changes do seem nice. We hope you enjoy the trailer, and see you on the field this March!

