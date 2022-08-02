Mets acquire Darin Ruf in deal with Giants

The New York Mets have acquired 1B/OF Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants for JD Davis and prospects, per Jeff Passan and Joel Sherman. The Mets continue to build depth around their stars, while this may signal the beginning of a Giants rebuild ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Ruff is hitting under .220 on the season. However, he features pop from the right side. He sports an .886 OPS against left-handed pitching and has 11 total home runs on the season. That isn’t bad for a platoon bat by any means. He will slot well alongside left-handed hitters such as Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin.

Ruf has two years of team control remaining on his contract as well. He is strictly under contract in 2023 with a club option for 2024. The Mets can decide if they want to keep him or not following the 2023 campaign.

The Mets had seemingly moved past JD Davis a while ago. He is a corner infield option who can play outfield if necessary. He’s displayed impressive potential in the past. Davis blasted 22 home runs back in 2019. However, he has labored in 2022 in limited action. In just 66 games, Davis has posted a .238/.324/.359 slash line with a .683 OPS.

But a fresh start may be all he needs. The Giants tend to utilize platoon-type players like Davis. We saw Darin Ruf, a platoon player himself, excel in San Francisco. So JD Davis would be an underrated acquisition for the Giants.

Meanwhile, Darin Ruf has a chance to join a legitimate contender in the Mets.