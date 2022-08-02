Twitter goes bonkers over Padres acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell from Nationals ahead of MLB trade deadline

It is finally happening. Juan Soto is on his way to the next chapter of his still-young MLB career, as the San Diego Padres won the Juan Soto sweepstakes as they are set to acquire the 23-year-old Dominican from the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals are also getting themselves a huge haul in return for Juan Soto. The Padres, who will also be receiving first baseman Josh Bell in this trade, are sending to Washington rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams, southpaw MacKenzie Gore, prospect Robert Hassell III, pitcher Jarlin Susana, and another prospect in James Wood. In addition, San Diego is reportedly also sending Eric Hosmer to the Nationals, though the veteran slugger appears to be holding up the deal. In any case, this trade is almost good as done, with some minor wrinkles to iron out.

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers were among the teams also linked to Juan Soto but apparently did not excite the Nationals as much as the Padres have. The Cardinals might have actually landed Juan Soto if not for their insistence on not including Dylan Carlson.

And as expected, MLB Twitter is getting flooded with an explosion of reactions.

Here are some of them.

It seems cool to be a San Diego Padres fan. They aren't a huge market. They don't have a giant local TV deal. But their team actually makes an effort to win and does not hide behind closed financial books in explaining why a seven-year rebuild is required every 10 years — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) August 2, 2022

the nationals should be thrown out of baseball https://t.co/m0WhjRgZhD — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 2, 2022

Baseball is so wild lol, trading elite generational players for money reasons is stuff you just don’t see when there’s a salary cap. Guess that’s the downside. — AN (@fastbreconomics) August 2, 2022

I would literally sell my franchise before I traded Juan Soto. What a disgrace. — Kevin (@knickerbacker) August 2, 2022

I dont know shit about baseball really. It just sucks seeing another generational talent the city fell in love with being shipped out. Again. — Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) August 2, 2022

The man the Cardinals would not give up for Juan Soto. Quite a lot to live up to now. https://t.co/vUjIqo85iV — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) August 2, 2022

And that trade is part of why people just don't care about baseball as much — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) August 2, 2022

Literally every team in baseball could do this. The real question is why don't more teams make the same decisions that Padres have made? https://t.co/vPjqtMtlof — Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) August 2, 2022

Trying. What a concept! — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) August 2, 2022

Getting Juan Soto is obviously a huge win for the #Padres. Exactly what they should be doing. The #Nationals did very well though. They got lots of talent. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) August 2, 2022

Apart from his obvious talent at the plate, what makes Soto so much of a tantalizing asset to have is his being under team control for two more years beyond the 2022 MLB season.

With Juan Soto on his way to the Padres, the brightness of San Diego’s future has reached blinding levels.